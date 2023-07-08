Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
June 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Felicia D. Shultz, 27, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at less than $10,000, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for both cases will run consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
June 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jaramy Thomas Kelly, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for three years.
• Crystal Faye Polston, 41, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at $1,000 or more, but under $10,000 and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued at $500. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Gloria Sue Roberts, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for one year.
• William Joseph Bickett, 60, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for one year.
• Corey Lee Pruitt, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, first offense, and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registry, first offense and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
• Carlis Wayne Wells, 42, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, while in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia, while in possession of a firearm. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
July 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kyle Alan Veach, 34, had the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, first offense, less than eight ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators or moped license, improper registration plates, improper passing, and speeding over 15 MPH over the speed limit dismissed.
July 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Noah Anthony Leach, 22, pleaded guilty to theft by deception valued at less than $10,000 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Cody Jacob Snodgrass, 32, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. He will serve this sentence consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
• Robbie Lee McClure, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree, three counts of assault in the third degree on a police or probation officer, criminal attempt to commit disarming a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal trespassing in the first degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree on a police or probation officer, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief in the third degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
June 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Bryson Ornell Samuel, 43, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking, auto, valued at over $1,000, but under $10,000 and burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for three years.
June 23 Session
Diversion
• Jason Dawayn Reynolds, 47, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and alcohol intoxication in a public place and received a total sentence one year imprisonment which has been diverted for two years.
June 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brett Cody Bruner, 51, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment.
July 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Myisha Ladawn Robertson, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. These sentences have been probated for two years.
• Troy Wade Canary, 50, pleaded guilty to four counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or subsequent offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and he received a sentence of 12 years imprisonment which has been probated for five years.
• Rhonda Lynette Matthews, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of marijuana, and giving an officer false identifying information and was sentenced to one year imprisonment which has been probated for 18 months.
July 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Terry Robert Murray, 58, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and rear license plate not illuminated and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the first degree and received a sentence of five years imprisonment.
• Tracy Eugene Hardaway, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, and giving an officer false identifying information. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences were probated for three years.
• Mark Eugene Adams, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, and received a sentence of one year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
