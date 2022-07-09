Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
June 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Clarence Edward Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and theft of identity of another without consent. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary for each charge and the sentences in this case will run consecutively with the sentences in other cases for a total of 12 years in the penitentiary.
• Malik Javonta Peele, 24, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
July 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Michael Aaron Mulligan, 30, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Christopher Bradley Eaves, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI suspended license, and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle. The charges of criminal mischief in the first degree and terroristic threatening in the third degree were dismissed. He received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary and a $760 fine.
July 6 Session
Diversion
• Dakota Ray Towery, 26, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, and was given a one-year diversion.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Thomas William Hagan Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to trafficking marijuana, eight ounces to less than five pounds, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence first offense, and failure to produce insurance card. The charges of controlled substance prescription not in the original container 1st offense, operating a vehicle with an expired operator’s license, reckless driving, and failure to or improper signal were dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
• Austin Riley Edmison, 24, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, auto, greater than $500, but less than $10,000, and was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, five counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal mischief in the third degree. The charge of burglary in the second degree was dismissed. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence was probated for three years, or until he pays restitution in the amount of $4,150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.