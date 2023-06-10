Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
June 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joseph Eric Rubsam, 30, of the 900 block of Sutherland Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of synthetic drugs, the amended charge of cultivating marijuana, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of possession of marijuana. The charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense, hallucinogen, while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, amphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm were dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail, given credit for already serving one day, and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Carla Michelle Brown, 51, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail, credited with serving one day, and the balance of her sentence has been suspended for two years. The charge of rear license plate not illuminated was dismissed.
June 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Lee Fought, 31, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree and possession of a controlled
substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine. Three charges of wanton endangerment
in the second degree, police
officer, were dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Holly Kristene Haddock, 36, of the 300 block of Duffy Street in Pembroke, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000 and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. She was credited with already serving 159 days and the balance of the sentence is probated for two years.
June 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• David Allan Glass, 56, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Kenneth O. McGuire, 59, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Eddie Daniel Bender, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Milton Eugene Helton, 42, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence with minor injury, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
• Kenneth Ray Hastie, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these charges will all run consecutively for a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
• Barry Ray James, 53, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He will serve a total of five years in the penitentiary for both cases.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
June 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Erik Hodge Martin, 32, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the first degree and received a sentence of five years imprisonment which has been probated for three years.
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Alisha Marie Calloway, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.