Div. 1 Judge Jay A. Wethington
May 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Justin Gabriel Fuchs, 42, of the 2000 block of Twenty Grand, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespass in the first degree and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. The charge of harassment (no physical contact) was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 29 days and the balance of the sentence is suspended for a period of two years.
June 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jerry Lee Rook, 30, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot), assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for two years in the penitentiary.
• Ethan Andrew Steinhauer, 21, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued at less than $10,000 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
June 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Richard Lee Boarman, 46, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than four grams of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for six years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary for these charges that will run consecutively with the prior case for six years total in the penitentiary.
• Christopher Shane Ranson, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, and no registration receipt. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for one year in the penitentiary and a $70 fine. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that will run consecutively with the previous case for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
June 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Gary J. Justice, 32, of Covington, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the second degree and the amended charge of criminal mischief in the third degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail, credited with three days served, and the balance of the sentence was suspended for two years.
• Christopher Lee Berry, 42, had the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property (firearm), failure to or improper signal, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun dismissed without prejudice.
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Darrel R. Harris Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, valued at over $500 but less than $10,000. In another case, he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, valued at over $500 but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. And in another case, he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, valued at over $500 but less than $10,000. The sentences in these cases will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary across all cases.
• Richard Oscar Charles Bant, 48, of the 500 block of Clay Street, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with serving 35 days and the balance of the sentence was suspended for two years.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
June 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• John Puckett, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment, probated for four years. He was also given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing.
• Bryan Dale Keown, 36, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and trafficking a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment, given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for three years.
• Nancy Matilda Castle, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.
• Johnny Lee Puckett, 37, pleaded guilty to the charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and fleeing or evading police in the second degree (on foot). A charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment, credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for four years.
June 8 Session
Diversion
• Brittany Nicole Hall, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of synthetic drugs. Failure to or improper signal was dismissed with prejudice. The sentences will run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for one year.
Final Sentencing
• Raven Nicole Anderson, 41, of the 1000 block of Crabtree Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, greater than $500 but less than $1,000, and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, given credit for 14 days already served, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
