Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Horace O’Neal Williams, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Barry Ray James, 53, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, which combined with the sentence in another case, will be a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
June 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brandy Nicole Seaton, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Jason Leron Ladd, Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary which will be diverted for three years.
June 12 Session
Diversion
• Megan Nicole Stevenson, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
June 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Bonnie Sue Reese, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and theft of identity of another without consent. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Nathan Lynn Hope, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of synthetic drugs and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 98 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Robert Lee Howell, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and theft by deception and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft by deception of property valued at greater than $1,000, but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary.
• Richard M. McRath, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary. Charges in another case including trafficking in a controlled substance, Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, less than four grams of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest, were dismissed with prejudice.
June 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Lesly Ann Dixon, 49, of the 3700 block of Haywood Court, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and resisting arrest and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. She was credited with already serving one day and the balance of her sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Elisha Steven Early, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at less than $10,000, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Dallas Bradley Foreman, 20, pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and wanton endangerment in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for five years. Two counts of assault in the first degree were dismissed.
June 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Xavier D. Taylor, 28, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by deception including cold checks, valued at less than $1,000 and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 20 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Mary Katherine Gregory, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. She received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Braxton Kai Green, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces to five pounds, in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing in the first degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and possession of marijuana. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree. And in a final case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police on a motor vehicle in the first degree, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces while in possession of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, giving an officer false identifying information, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, and two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree. He received a total sentence of four years imprisonment across all of these cases that has been probated for three years.
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Daniel David Moore, III, 43, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct in the second degree, harassment with physical contact and no injury, and public intoxication. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree first offense, methamphetamine. And in a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment for all three cases which has been probated for one year.
June 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Luis Alfonso Rubio, 66, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of stalking in the second degree and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for already served 191 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
June 12 Session
Diversion
• Benjamin Michael Scott, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been diverted for two years.
• Timothy J. Gilford, 21, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and menacing. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year imprisonment that has been diverted for two years.
June 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kenire Herrera-Matias, 33, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and the amended charge of sexual abuse in the first degree. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment.
