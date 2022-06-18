Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
June 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Bradford James Scott, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge of receiving stolen property (firearm) and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
June 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Anthony Wayne Hurm, 63, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (opiates). He received a sentence of three years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
• Andrew Riley Owen, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance less than two grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) was dismissed. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and given a sentence of four years imprisonment.
June 15 Session
Diversion
• James William Beavin, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment. The sentence shall be diverted for a period of one year.
