Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
May 20
Final sentencing
• Sarah Kay Sweat, 40, of the 700 block of Jackson Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to one year in prison.
May 25
Diversion
• Jaylyn C. Boarman, 21, of the 10300 block of Main Cross Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. Boarman was sentenced to five years in prison, diverted for five years.
June 1
Final sentencing
• Raul Lopez-Perez, 37, of the 2300 block of Carter Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police, (on foot); fourth-degree assault (domestic violence); resisting arrest; and second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Kayla Louise Mattingly, 24, of the 2000 block of Barron Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted for two years.
June 4
Final sentencing
• Gary W. Milam, 23, of the 3900 block of Buckland Square, pleaded guilty to 10 counts of third-degree arson. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for three years, and must pay $9,734 in restitution.
• Madison Presley Bearley, 20, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal mischief; and fourth-degree assault. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with three days served, suspended for two years.
June 7
Final sentencing
• William E. Boeman, 56, homeless, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for two years. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
June 8
Final sentencing
• Benedict Francis Medley, 52, of the 400 block of Maple Heights Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; receiving stolen property, valued at $10,000 or more; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; three counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; three counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth) while in possession of a firearm; intimidating a participant in the legal process; and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The charge of theft of identity was dismissed.
• Phillip M. Hobdy, 36, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, pleaded guilty to murder; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison. The charge of first-degree persistent felony offender was dismissed.
• Dah Dah, 33, homeless, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison.
June 9
Final sentencing
• James Brian Miller, 49, of the 300 block of East 22nd Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal attempt to commit criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with two days served, suspended for two years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
May 25
Final sentencing
• Amy B. Conder, 32, of the 3400 block of Affirmed Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth). She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for five years.
• Carlos Eugene Carlisle, 48, of the 1000 block of East 15th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units of hydrocodone and oxycodone); prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a control substance. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated for five years.
• Roy D. Mayse, 52, of the 1900 block of Scherm Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; an amended charge of possession of marijuana; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for five years.
May 26
Final sentencing
• Samantha Nicole Drake, 40, of the 8800 block of Jack Hinton Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for five years.
May 27
Final sentencing
• Kalena Ash, 31, of the 600 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and first-degree assault. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
June 3
Final sentencing
• John Lee C. Scott, 31, of the 2100 block of West First Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery; and first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
June 8
Final sentencing
• Stephen D. Mayfield, 33, of the 100 block of Stockton Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police; and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
