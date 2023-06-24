June 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Xavier D. Taylor, 28, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by deception including cold checks, valued at less than $1,000 and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 20 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Mary Katherine Gregory, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. She received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Braxton Kai Green, 20, pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, criminal trespass in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, eight ounces to five pounds, in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing in the first degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and possession of marijuana. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree. And in a final case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police on a motor vehicle in the first degree, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces while in possession of a firearm, two counts of receiving stolen property, giving an officer false identifying information, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, and two counts of criminal trespass in the third degree. He received a total sentence of four years imprisonment across all of these cases that has been probated for three years.
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Daniel David Moore, III, 43, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct in the second degree, harassment with physical contact and no injury, and public intoxication. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree first offense, methamphetamine. And in a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment for all three cases which has been probated for one year.
June 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Luis Alfonso Rubio, 66, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of stalking in the second degree and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for already served 191 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
June 12 Session
Diversion
• Benjamin Michael Scott, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been diverted for two years.
• Timothy J. Gilford, 21, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and menacing. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year imprisonment that has been diverted for two years.
June 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kenire Herrera-Matias, 33, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and the amended charge of sexual abuse in the first degree. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment.
Division I, Judge Jay A. Wethington
June 16 Session
Final Sentencing
Jamie E. Roberts, 41, pleaded guilty to facilitation to trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail
Diversion
Brandon R. Kenady, 19, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. He was sentenced to one year in prison, which will be diverted for three years.
June 20 Session
Final Sentencing
William Clifford Blanton, 44, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Richard Lewis Greathouse Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree fleeing/evading police, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. trafficking charge will run consecutively with the fleeing/evading charge and concurrently with the other charges for a total of six years in prison.
Dennis Allen Shelton, 59, pleaded guilty to second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Timothy Blake Jarboe, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, possession of marijuana. Those charges will run concurrently but will run consecutively with three other cases, where Jarboe pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, trafficking in synthetic drugs, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property under $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance for a total of eight years in prison.
Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
June 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Joshua W. Bristow, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. The sentence runs concurrently with three other cases, He was sentenced to one year in prison, and placed on probation for three years.
Diversion
Leslie Ray Brown, 51, pleased guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Brown was sentenced to one year in prison, with the sentence diverted for two years.
