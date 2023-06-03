Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Sara Evans Knight, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
May 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Danny Ray Word, Jr., 47, of the 400 block of Hill Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, resisting arrest, and public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail, credited with serving 202 days, and the balance of his sentencing has been suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Cadie S. Goodwin, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree while in possession of a firearm, and trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces while in possession of a firearm. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for five years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Moises Jaramillo, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to two additional counts of burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and criminal trespass in the second degree and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. He will serve a total of five years in the penitentiary for all of the charges.
• Jameson William Meserve, 33, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at over $1,000. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment.
• Paul Richard Lyle, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment.
