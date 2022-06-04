Div. I, Judge Jay A. Wethington
April 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Samuel Mathew Morris, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
May 19 Session
• Evett Wilks, 30, had the charges of unlawful access to a computer in the first degree and theft of identity of another without consent dismissed with prejudice.
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chase Delano Dill, 32, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued under $10,000 and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary. She must also have no contact with Envision Contracting or any Envision Contracting job site and pay restitution in the amount of $2,304. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
• Jason Evan Shirel, 50, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police, second degree, and giving officer false identifying information. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended count of criminal attempt to commit criminal possession of a forged instrument, first degree, first offense, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, and criminal trespass in the first degree, first offense. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment for each case and the sentences will run consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
May 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Garren Wayne Moore, 32, of the 2500 block of Windsor Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury, and was sentenced to 12 months in county jail. He was given credit for serving 253 days and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years provided he meets specific conditions.
• Jacob T. Wilkinson, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operators license (moped license), possession of marijuana, no registration plates, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first offense. He was sentenced to two years and one day in the penitentiary.
• Aaron Robert Russell, 48, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and license to be in possession. A charge of one headlight was dismissed. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, speeding 26 MPH or move over the speed limit, and failure to produce an insurance card. He also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000. All of the sentences in each case will run consecutively for a total of 18 years in the penitentiary.
• Tiffany Ann Key, 31, pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and criminal facilitation to commit assault in the second degree. In another case, she pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. And in another case, she pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree. The sentences in all of the cases will run consecutively for a total of four years in the penitentiary.
• Eric Brandon Reardon, 29, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with sex offense registration, first offense. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and tampering with physical evidence. The sentences in both cases will run consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
May 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Bruce Allen Boehman, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense, aggravated circumstance. He also pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. And in another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences in these cases will run consecutively for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
May 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Tommy Lewis Edwards, 47, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree, victim physically helpless. He was sentenced to two and a half years in the penitentiary.
• Christopher Ray Henning, 28, pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, victim physically helpless. The sentences in each count will run consecutively for a total of 10 years in the penitentiary.
• Rebecca Sue Himes, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (amphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences in both cases will run consecutively for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Jacob Dewitt Underhill, 34, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000 and received a recommended sentence of three years in the penitentiary. The sentence will be diverted for a period of three years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Heather Dawn Lindsey, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary in the second degree, and in another case, she pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree. In another case, she pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, more than $1,000 but less than $10,000. The sentences in all of the cases will run concurrently for a total of 10 years imprisonment. She was credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing and that balance of the sentence has been probated for five years.
Diversion
• James Ryan Kanipe, 53, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense. A charge of reckless driving was dismissed. He received a recommended sentence of 30 days in the county jail and was given credit for having served 35 days. In a separate judgment, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed without prejudice. The sentences in these cases shall run concurrently for a total recommended sentence of two years in the penitentiary, and it will be diverted for two years.
May 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Matthew Stan Perryman, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth). He was sentenced to one year of imprisonment.
• Tamara Elizabeth Lee, 36, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, failure to signal, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, ecstasy, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. She received a sentence of five years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for five years.
June 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Anthony Eugene Sowders, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, less than two grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a total sentence of 15 years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Diversion
• Alisha Marie Calloway, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary, which shall be diverted for one year.
