Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
March 11 session
Diversion
• Kendra Wayne, 25, of the 1200 block of Hutch Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); carrying a concealed deadly weapon; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
March 12 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Thomas Anderson, 44, of Madisonville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Chad Dylan Drake, 38, of the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to six years in prison.
• Brian K. Cook, 52, of the 100 block of Lakewood Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
• Franklin Howard Campbell, 34, unknown address, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Nathan C. Evans, 32, of Utica, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to one year in prison and shall have his license to operate a motor vehicle or motorcycle revoked for 12 months.
• Steven Bryce Siddons, 44, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 15 days served, balance probated for two years. The amended charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
• Darris Keith Cecil, 26, of the 7700 block of Kentucky 2830, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree assault; resisting arrest; third-degree criminal mischief; second-degree disorderly conduct; harassment — physical contact (no injury); public intoxication; and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. He was sentenced to two years in prison and must pay $165 in restitution. The charge of damaging property was dismissed.
Dismissal
• The charge of first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age) against Danny R. Carter, 61, of Newburg, Indiana, has been dismissed without prejudice.
March 13 session
Final sentencing
• Kane Alexander Emerson, 21, of the 1800 block of Sunset Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault; first-degree attempted wanton endangerment; operating a vehicle while under the influence; and third-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 10 days served, balance probated for two years.
Diversion
• Randi Michelle Coy, 21, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
