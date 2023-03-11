Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Mar. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Dwight Archie, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Christopher J. Edge, 36, of the 10000 block of State Road 764, Whitesville, pleaded guilty to license to be in possession and speeding 10 MPH over the speed limit. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine is dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 90 days in county jail. He was given credit for already serving two days and the balance of his sentence is suspended for a period of one year.
Mar. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Michael Evans, 51, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, aggravating circumstances, license to be in possession, and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of six years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Michael Lance Magan, 53, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance valued at less than $10,00 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for a period of one year.
Mar. 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Perry Willingham, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Jerry Daniel Hallam, 35, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he also pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, and terroristic threatening in the third degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, but consecutively with the sentence in the previous case for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Mar. 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Timothy Marquez Dean, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, possession of marijuana, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. He was given a total sentence of two years across all of the charges which has been probated for three years.
