Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Feb. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• September Lou Ann Hicks, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic drugs. She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, probated two years.
• Heather Lasha Mitchell, 34, pleaded guilty to trafficking a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams (meth). She was sentenced to three years imprisonment, probated three years.
Diversion
• Brent Michael Castlen pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, diverted one year.
Feb. 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Adam Keith Roseberry, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, probated two years.
Feb. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cody M. Davidson, 25, of Utica, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence first offense, reckless driving, and the amended charge of possession of marijuana. The charges of tampering with physical evidence and speeding 16 MPH over the speed limit were dismissed. He was sentenced to 45 days in the county jail, credited with any days served, and the balance was probated two years.
Diversion
• Angel Danniell Gilland, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, possession of marijuana, failure to use a signal, and failure to produce an insurance card. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary and 45 days in the county jail. Sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in penitentiary, which was given one-year diversion.
Feb. 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Daytona Marie Goble, 35, pleaded guilty to trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment, probated two years.
Diversion
• Jason Gard, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and to assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury. He received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary and 12 months in county jail. Sentences will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary, five years diversion.
Feb. 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joseph Anthony Horn, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years.
• Seth X. Bruner, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, less than two grams (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and two counts of possession of marijuana. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment, probated three years.
March 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jason Scott Carmen, 39, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.
