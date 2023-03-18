Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Mar. 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jermaine Meguel Lee, Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, ten dosage units and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
• Robert L. Nicholas, 47, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Mar. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ali Breann Wing, 29, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Ah Du La, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle valued at greater than $1,000, but less than $10,000. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, giving an officer false identifying information, public intoxication, and criminal trespass in the third degree. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The total sentence across all cases is four years in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
• Frankie Lee Johnson, 39, pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Jamal Delonte Huggins, 34, pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Brodi Devono Pollard, 20, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm, and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree, strangulation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, assault in the fourth degree, child abuse, and criminal mischief in the third degree, and received a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary. The sentences for both cases will run consecutively for a total of six years in the penitentiary.
• Devin Scott Keller, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, Fentanyl, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, and careless driving. The charge of no operator’s license on a moped was dismissed. He received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary for these charges. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree and fleeing or evading police in the second degree in a motor vehicle and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. The sentences for both cases will. Run consecutively for a total of eight years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• William Carson Hogle, Jr., 55, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been diverted for one year.
Mar. 15 Session
Diversion
Patrick L. Glover, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified and fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been diverted for two years.
Jennifer Lynn Greenwell, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Three additional charges were dismissed. This sentence has been diverted for one year.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Mar. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
Michael Lee Barnes, 27, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, defacing a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment that has been probated for five years.
Jarrod Keith Wade, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle registration plate. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment across all cases which has been probated for three years.
Mar. 2 Session
Final Sentencing
Rudivier Vazquez Ramirez, 31, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for a DUI, failure to maintain liability insurance, possession of an open alcohol container, and expired registration plates. An additional charge was dismissed. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, no operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, no registration plates, and careless driving. He received a total sentence of two years imprisonment across both cases.
Mar. 9 Session
Final Sentencing
Meko Levels, 30, had charges in two cases dismissed without prejudice.
Mar. 13 Session
Final Sentencing
Christopher Lee Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce an insurance card, obstructed vision of the windshield, and no plates or expired plates and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences for these charges have been probated for two years.
Mar. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
Randal Eugene Johnson, 60, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Mar. 15 Session
Diversion
Michael Koa Schroeder, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Two additional charges were dismissed. The sentence will be diverted for one year.
Final Sentencing
Barron Andrew May, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already having served 33 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
John R. Hamilton, III, 21, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 35 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
