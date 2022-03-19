Division I, Judge Jay Wethington
March 8 Session
Final Sentencing
Tyrone X. Shaw, 21, pleaded guilty to retaliating against a participant in the legal process and stalking in the first degree. He received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary for each charge with the sentences running concurrently for a total of five years.
Diversion
Gary Don Wead, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary, diverted one year.
March 9 Session
Final Sentencing
Brandon Lee Carter, 39, was charged with burglary in the second degree. He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespass in the first degree. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with serving 42 days, and the balance of the sentence is suspended for two years.
Diversion
Aimee Jill Rose, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. She received a one-year sentence, diverted for one year.
March 10 Session
Final Sentencing
Gregory Lee Powers, 27, pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful transaction with a minor. He received a sentence of two years for each count. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
Christopher Blaine McLimore, 36, pleaded guilty on several charges in four different cases. Those charges included fleeing or evading the police in the first degree (on foot), giving an officer false information, disorderly conduct in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), fleeing or evading the police in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, and receiving stolen property of more than $1,000, but less than $10,000. His sentences will run concurrently for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
Cornelius Lavalle King, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of receiving stolen property valued at more than $500, but less than $1,000. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail and credited with 365 days served.
March 11 Session
Diversion
Caley Rose Polston, 21, was charged with robbery in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. She pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, less than $1,000 and tampering with physical evidence. Her sentences will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary, diverted three years.
Brian Michael Dean Whitten, 26, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a controlled substance valued at less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. His sentences will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary, diverted two years.
Keisha Dawn Johnson, 24, pleaded guilty to charges in two cases. She was initially charged with trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams (meth) but pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to a total of two years in the penitentiary, diverted two years.
March 14 Session
Diversion
Mitchell Lee Morris, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, volatile substance abuse, public intoxication (excludes alcohol), and drinking alcohol in a public place. He received a sentence of one year total in the penitentiary, diverted two years.
March 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Casey Dale Delaney, 38, was sentenced on charges involved in five cases. He pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary, possession of a controlled substance in the first offense, third or greater offense, while in possession of a firearm, and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary, possession of marijuana and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary, public intoxication and received a sentence of 90 days in the county jail, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary, receiving stolen property and received three years in the penitentiary, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500 and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail, possession of marijuana and received a sentence of 45 days in county jail, the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams (meth) and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary, possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of 45 days in county jail. All of the sentences will run concurrently for a total of 13 years in the penitentiary.
Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
March 7 Session
Final Sentencing
Charles Ray Settles, 43, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence). He was sentenced to seven years in the penitentiary.
March 8 Session
Final Sentencing
Josh Lamare Cliff, 32, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, three counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police in the first degree (on foot), resisting arrest, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to eight years in the penitentiary.
William Joseph Hagan, 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the third degree towards police or a probation officer, assault on a service animal, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening in the third degree, and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence). He was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary, probated two years.
March 9 Session
Angel Dawn Fry, 41, pleaded guilty to flagrant non-support and received a sentence of four years, probated four years or until her restitution is paid in full, $27,545.04 to the Daviess County Child Support Division.
March 10 Session
Dylan Ray Burris, 32, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence), and terroristic threatening in the third degree. He received a sentence of four years in the penitentiary, probated three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.