Div. 1
Judge Jay A. Wethington
March 15 Session
Diversion
• Patrick L. Glover, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified and fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been diverted for two years.
• Jennifer Lynn Greenwell, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Three additional charges were dismissed. This sentence has been diverted for one year.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
March 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Michael Lee Barnes, 27, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, defacing a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of marijuana, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment that has been probated for five years.
• Jarrod Keith Wade, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle registration plate. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment across all cases which has been probated for three years.
March 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rudivier Vazquez Ramirez, 31, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years, operating a motor vehicle while license is suspended or revoked for a DUI, failure to maintain liability insurance, possession of an open alcohol container, and expired registration plates. An additional charge was dismissed. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, no operator’s license, failure to maintain insurance, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, no registration plates, and careless driving. He received a total sentence of two years imprisonment across both cases.
March 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Meko Levels, 30, had charges in two cases dismissed without prejudice.
March 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Lee Smith, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce an insurance card, obstructed vision of the windshield, and no plates or expired plates and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences for these charges have been probated for two years.
March 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Randal Eugene Johnson, 60, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
March 15 Session
Diversion
• Michael Koa Schroeder, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Two additional charges were dismissed. The sentence will be diverted for one year.
Final Sentencing
• Barron Andrew May, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already having served 33 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• John R. Hamilton, III, 21, of the 6800 block of Lamplite Circle, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 35 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.