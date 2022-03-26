Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
March 16 session
Final Sentencing
• Rebecca Sue Himes, 32, had the charges promoting contraband in the first degree dismissed without prejudice.
• Brian Dale Whitten, 51, pleaded guilty to violation of a Kentucky EPO / DVO. The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail, credited with serving one day, and the balance of his sentence was suspended two years.
• Kelley M. Clark, 26, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates (oxycodone), criminal abuse in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of endangering the welfare of a minor was dismissed. She was credited with time served and the balance of her sentence was probated three years.
March 18 session
Final Sentencing
• Judy Ann Caldwell, 60, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense. She was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with serving one day, and the balance of the sentence was suspended for one year.
Diversion
• Amanda Kay Decker, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth). The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving were dismissed. She was given one year diversion.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
March 8 session
Final Sentencing
• Decory Kendell McFarland, 23, pleaded guilty to charges in several cases. Those charges include three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property valued greater than $500. All his sentences will run concurrently for a total of four years imprisonment.
• Aaron Blake Crowe, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment.
Diversion
• Sheree N. Croft, 35, pleaded guilty with an Alford plea to fraudulent use of a credit card for more than $500, but less than $10,000. She received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, diverted three years or until her restitution is paid.
March 9 session
Final Sentencing
• Angel Dawn Fry, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She was given a one-year sentence, probated four years.
March 16 session
Diversion
• Ajay Ramkishan Koli, 42, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of strangulation in the second degree, amended from strangulation in the first degree. He was given a five-year sentence, diverted five years.
March 22 session
Final Sentencing
• Donald Wayne Crowe, 45, pleaded guilty to violation of a Kentucky EPO / DVO. The charge of burglary in the second degree was dismissed. He received a sentence of 12 months in county jail, probated two years.
March 23 session
Final Sentencing
• Joshywa Erric Reece, 32, pleaded guilty to trafficking synthetic drugs, first offense. He received a sentence of one year, probated for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.