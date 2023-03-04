Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Feb. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Lawrence DeWayne Dowell, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for two years.
• Hector Gabrea Rico, 22, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at less than $10,000 and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Feb. 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Matthew Paul Stallings, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. These charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
• Zachary Jacob Taylor, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. These sentences will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Seth Allen Bickett, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. These sentences will be served consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Chancellor Seth Nesmith, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, and public intoxication, controlled substance, excludes alcohol. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
Feb. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Bonnie Sue Reese, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. She was given credit for serving 12 days and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
• Tayonese A. Hagan, 20, of the 500 block of Maple Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of a legend drug were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. She was given credit for serving one day and the balance of her sentence has been suspended for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Feb. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Debra Ann Moore, 64, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of arson in the third degree and burglary in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary. She will serve eight months in the custody of the Department of Corrections and then the balance of her sentence will be probated for four years and four months.
Mar. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kristy Kaye LaGrone, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and received a sentence of one year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
• Ledward Mark Action, Jr., 60, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or subsequent offense, cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, and failure to produce insurance card. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Pamela Sue Totten, 66, pleaded guilty to cultivating marijuana, five or more plants. She was sentenced to one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Mar. 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Scotty Lynn Fitzgerald, 34, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in a separate case. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment which has been probated for three years.
