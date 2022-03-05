Div. 1, Judge Jay Wethington
Feb. 28 Session
Final sentencing
• Marcus E. Harris, 39, of Inez, pleaded guilty to stalking in the second degree. He was credited with serving 337 days, and the balance of the sentence was probated two years.
March 1 Session
Final sentencing
• Christopher T. Anderson pleaded guilty to multiple charges in two separate cases including an amended charge of burglary in the third degree; two charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth); two charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He received sentences of five years in the penitentiary, 12 months in county jail, 45 days in county jail, one year in the penitentiary, and 90 days in county jail. His sentences will run concurrently for a total of six years in the penitentiary.
• Jeramey Alan Hawkins, 44, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police in the second degree (on foot), public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail for each charge with sentences running concurrently for a total of 12 months in county jail.
• Jamal Delonte Huggins, 33, pleaded guilty to the charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (hydrocodone), a prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, credited with time served, and two years of probation for the balance of the sentence.
• Alexander Lane pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, credited with time served, and given two years probation for the balance of the sentence.
• Derek Anthony Henson, 39, of Owensboro, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs, first offense. A charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail for both charges with the sentences to run concurrently. He was credited with seven days served and the balance of the sentence was suspended for two years.
• Kennette Jamar Diaz-Nunez, 18, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the second degree (on foot), disorderly conduct in the second degree, and possession of a handgun by a minor, first offense. A charge of robbery in the first degree was dismissed. He received a total of five years in the penitentiary, sentences running concurrently.
• Clinton Shane Murphy, 41, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of identity of another without consent. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary on each count with the sentences to run concurrently. He received credit for the time he’s served and was given three years probation for the remainder of the sentence.
Diversion
• Derek Anthony Henson, 39, of Owensboro, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in the first degree and resisting arrest. He was given three years diversion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.