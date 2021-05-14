Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
May 6 session
Final sentencing
• Malik Javonta Peele, 23, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
May 12 session
Diversion
• Donald Nmi Ballard, 51, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree strangulation; and fourth-degree assault, minor injury. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted
three years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 12 session
Final sentencing
• Jason Shane May, 43, of the 8700 block of Sawmill Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years. The charge of third-degree criminal trespass was dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.