Division I, Judge Jay Wethington
May 3 Session
• Aaron Michael Felty,
29, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband
in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
May 5 Session
• Sarah Ann Dickens,
28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first
degree, first offense, and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. She received sentences of one year in the penitentiary and twelve months in the county jail. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. She was also given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
May 6 Session
• Charles Anthony
New, 31, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registration, first offense. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary to run consecutively with any
prior penitentiary sentence and was given credit for
any time spent in custody prior to sentencing. The balance of his sentence
was probated for two
years.
May 9 Session
• Jerry Lee
Rhineburger, 75, had
the charges of possession
of a controlled substance
in the first degree,
first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed without prejudice.
May 10 Session
Corey Lee Burris, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense, possession of a controlled substance, second offense, drug unspecified, and public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol. He received sentences of one year in the penitentiary, 12 months in county jail, and 90 days in county jail. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, but consecutive with another case in which he pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol, for a combined total of two years in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence will be probated for two years.
May 11 Session
Katherine Fay Russell, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and received sentences of one year in the penitentiary and 12 months in the county jail. These sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary but will run consecutively with the sentences in another case that includes a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia, for a total of two years in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence was probated for two years.
Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
April 27 Session
Cotylee Carter Edelen, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary and 12 months in the county jail for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence will be probated for two years. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and public intoxication, and received sentences of one year in the penitentiary and 90 days in county jail for a total of one-year imprisonment. This sentence will be concurrent with the previous case, he was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
May 3 Session
John Gary Ferguson, 42, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, greater than two grams of meth for a sentence of ten years, trafficking marijuana greaten than eight ounces, but less than five pounds for five years, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense, drug unspecified for three years, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree for five years, possession of drug paraphernalia for 12 months in county jail, and operating on a suspended or revoked license for 90 days in the county jail. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total sentence of 10 years in the penitentiary with credit given for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
May 4 Session
Jerald Ray Adams, 65, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
Nicholas Allen Blair, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree. The charge of assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence with minor injury was dismissed. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for four years.
May 5 Session
Sylvester Ray Lucas, 37, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense and operating a vehicle with an expired license. A third count was dismissed. He received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary and 90 days in county jail, credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for three years.
May 11 Session
Ravin Louise Rouse, 43, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse in the second degree. Count one of the charges was dismissed. She received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
