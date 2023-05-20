Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
May 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Tyler Ja-Yshaun Glover, 22, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, disregarding a stop sign, and failure to wear a seatbelt. The charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, reckless driving, and disregarding a traffic control device were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Blake Alan Castle, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jason Ryan Wilkinson, 36, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,000, but under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, the amended charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, aggravated circumstances, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked driver’s license. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment.
• Joseph Alonzo Wells, 28, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespassing in the third degree, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, resisting arrest, and terroristic threatening in the third degree. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Julian Troy Brady, Jr., 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and menacing. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment.
• Joe Lewis Turner, 45, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment.
• Christian Dayqwan Walls, 31, of the 900 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury, and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. She was credited with already serving 100 days and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Freida Darlene Johnson, 55, had the charges of assault in the second degree domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine dismissed without prejudice. In another case, a charge of assault in the second degree domestic violence was also dismissed without prejudice.
May 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• David Allen Worthen, 48, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at under $10,000. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• James Ray Simon, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of failure to produce an insurance card. The charges of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and license plate not legible were dismissed. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree. The sentences for both cases will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which shall be diverted for two years.
May 4 Session
Final Sentencing
• Terry R. Murray, 58, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at greater than $500, but less than $1,000. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, credited with already serving 365 days, and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Darren Ray Simpson, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass in the second degree. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 243 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• Matthew Stewart Rowe, 42, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, police of probation officer, assault in the third degree, bodily fluids, resisting arrest, criminal mischief in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Jacob Lyon Boue, 25, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm, and received a sentence of five years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the third degree while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment for these charges which has been probated for two years.
May 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Daniel Everett Schroader, 48, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He received a sentence of seven years imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
May 8 Session
Diversion
• Hugh David Keiser, 62, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which will be diverted for two years.
• Kevin Koyoko Wolf, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been diverted for one year.
• Eryn E. Coy, 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
May 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Carly Alison Blair, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of substances. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of three years imprisonment across both cases that has been probated for four years.
May 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Trenton Eugene Jackson, 63, had the charge of bail jumping in the first degree dismissed without prejudice.
• Najee Tashawn Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, domestic violence, strangulation in the first degree, assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree. He received a total sentence across all cases of five years imprisonment.
• Aung San Oo, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of the amended charge of assault in the second degree domestic violence, assault in the second degree domestic violence, and violation of a DVO/EPO. He received a sentence of 15 years imprisonment.
Diversion
• Taylor Diane Thorpe, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession or manufacture or ETC of a counterfeit substance was dismissed. These sentences will run concurrently for a total of two years imprisonment that has been diverted for one year.
May 15 Session
Diversion
• Joseph Allen Swisher, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and failure of owner to maintain liability insurance. Two additional charges were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for a year.
• Sierra Ann Poe, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seatbelt. The charges of no or expired registration and speeding 17 MPH over are dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Damian Michael Estes, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been diverted for one year.
May 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Logan Wayne Husk, 22, pleaded guilty to retaliating against a participant in the legal process and received a sentence of three years imprisonment.
