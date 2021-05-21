Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
May 13
Final sentencing
• Charles Wayne Calloway, 46, of the 500 block of St. Ann Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
• Amanda Marie Freels, 41, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal attempt of criminal possession of a forged instrument; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree criminal trespassing. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Al-Basim T. Wrazz-Napper, 31, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault, domestic violence, under extreme emotional disturbance. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Diversion
• Kimberly Dawn Douglas, 52, of the 3800 block of Frederica Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) was dismissed.
May 14
Final sentencing
• Diana Rose Miranda, 35, of the 600 block of Shelborn Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives); two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone); possession of synthetic drugs; failure to comply with sex offender registration; and second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine). She was sentenced to seven years in prison.
• Geneva Mary Hicks, 44, of the 500 block of Center Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property valued under $500 (shoplifting). She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Vanessa Lois Powers, 38, of the 800 block of East 21st Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and illegal possession of a legend drug. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
May 14
Final sentencing
• Kimble Lee Gabbard, 61, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, within 10 years; and no operator’s or moped license. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
