Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
May 10 Session
• Corey Lee Burris, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense, possession of a controlled substance, second offense, drug unspecified, and public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol. He received sentences of one year in the penitentiary, 12 months in county jail, and 90 days in county jail. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, but consecutive with another case in which he pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol, for a combined total of two years in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence will be probated for two years.
May 11 Session
• Katherine Fay Russell, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and received sentences of one year in the penitentiary and 12 months in the county jail. These sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary but will run consecutively with the sentences in another case that includes a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia, for a total of two years in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence was probated for two years.
• Lorie Marie Girten, 45,pleaded guilty to unlawful access to a computer in the first degree and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. She was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and placed on probation for three years for the balance of the sentence.
May 12 Session
• Patricia Embry Clark, 66, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal facilitation to commit trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams methamphetamine and sentenced to 12 months in county jail, possession of drug paraphernalia and sentence to 12 months in county jail, and resisting arrest and sentenced to 12 months in county jail. The charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, criminal abuse in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a minor were dismissed. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. She was credited with two days served and the balance of the sentence is suspended for two years.
• Tyler M. Mayes, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for those charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence is probated for two years.
John Corey Quisenberry, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, drug unspecified, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, but they will run consecutively with the sentences in another case for a combined total of four years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security, first offense, reckless driving, failure to wear seatbelts, and obstructed vision/windshield violation. In a third case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, no motorcycle operator’s license, and no registration plates. The charges of reckless driving, improper equipment, unapproved or no eye protective device (motorcycle) and improper passing were dismissed. He was also given a $175 fine across all three cases.
Baylee Rya Reynolds, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
May 16 Session
Truth Justice Crabtree, 24, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams (methamphetamine) and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. That sentence will run concurrently with the sentence for the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was credited with the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence was probated for three years.
Ardez Eugene Johnson, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (ecstasy pills), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that will run concurrently with the sentence in another case involving the charges assault in the first degree, Ems, fire, rescue squad. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
May 17 Session
Logan Chase Brown, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display of registration plate, and failure to produce insurance card. He received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary.
Devin Louis Dean, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended count of wanton endangerment in the first degree and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Austin Andrew Hunnicutt, 22, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary, possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail, and illegal possession of a legend drug and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. The sentences will run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary, but will run consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total recommended sentence of six years in the penitentiary. In the other case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a legend drug.
May 18 Session
Carl Joseph Lovett, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by deception and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail. The sentences shall run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary, but consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total for four years in the penitentiary. In a separate case he pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent and fleeing or evading the police in the second degree (on foot). He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
Brooklyn Leigh Robertson, 21, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and the recommended sentence is 30 days in the county jail. She was credited with six days already served and the balance of the sentence is suspended as long as she meets the conditions set by the court.
Kathleen Ann Williams, 18, pleaded guilty theft by unlawful taking or disposition, from building, value at less than $10,000 and the recommended sentence is two years in the penitentiary. The sentence will be diverted for a period of two years provided she pays restitution of $2,082 and has no contact with Home Depot.
Peter Joseph Baldwin, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and received a recommended sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and disregarding traffic control device/traffic light were dismissed with prejudice. The sentence shall be diverted for a period of one year.
Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
March 31 Session
Dorothy Cathleen Durham Ash, 51, pleaded guilty to theft of Motor vehicle registration plates or renewal decal, theft of identity, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, theft of identity, theft by unlawful taking (auto) greater than $500 but less than $10,000, engaging in organized crime, criminal syndicate, and theft of identity. She received a total sentence of 20 years imprisonment.
April 27 Session
Cotylee Carter Edelen, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary and 12 months in the county jail for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence will be probated for two years. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and public intoxication, and received sentences of one year in the penitentiary and 90 days in county jail for a total of one-year imprisonment. This sentence will be concurrent with the previous case, he was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
May 3 Session
John Gary Ferguson, 42, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, greater than two grams of meth for a sentence of ten years, trafficking marijuana greaten than eight ounces, but less than five pounds for five years, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense, drug unspecified for three years, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree for five years, possession of drug paraphernalia for 12 months in county jail, and operating on a suspended or revoked license for 90 days in the county jail. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total sentence of 10 years in the penitentiary with credit given for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
May 4 Session
Jerald Ray Adams, 65, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
Nicholas Allen Blair, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree. The charge of assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence with minor injury was dismissed. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for four years.
May 5 Session
Sylvester Ray Lucas, 37, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense and operating a vehicle with an expired license. A third count was dismissed. He received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary and 90 days in county jail, credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for three years.
Leigh Jackson, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
May 11 Session
Ravin Louise Rouse, 43, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse in the second degree. Count one of the charges was dismissed. She received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
May 12 Session
Dorothy Ann Horne Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She also pleaded guilty to the charge of receiving stolen property, firearm. She received a total sentence of two years imprisonment.
Timothy Mark Haynes, 36, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, first degree third or greater offense (meth) while in possession of a firearm, trafficking marijuana less than 8 ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, DUI, failure to produce insurance card, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He received a total sentence of six years imprisonment.
May 16 Session
Michael Ross Cecil, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI first offense. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that is probated for four years, or until he finishes drug court.
Amanda Rhea McGehee, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of one year imprisonment that is probated for two years.
May 17 Session
Joe Darrell Brown, 61, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth). He received a sentence of one year imprisonment, probated for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle, DUI first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked operator license, and failure to stop at a railroad crossing.
