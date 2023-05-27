Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
May 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Charles Edward Rhoades, II, 45, had his case dismissed due to being deceased.
May 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joshua Lee Kerns, 31, of the 4700 block of Allen Street, pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail. He was given credit for already serving 94 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
May 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kevin D. Long, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. This sentence has been probated for two years.
• Heather May Brown, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal mischief in the first degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. The charges of burglary in the second degree and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree were dismissed. The sentences for both of these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
May 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Charli Jordan, 23, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit criminal possession of a forged prescription and giving an officer false identifying information. The change of possession of a forged prescription, first offense, was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. She was given credit for having served one day and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Josiah Alexander Santos, 21, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for two years.
• Destiny N. Cottrell, 29, pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and criminal facilitation to commit assault in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary that has been diverted for two years.
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Tyshawn Danta Hawkins, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary.
• Shawn Paul Riherd, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree, unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
• Kobe Latrell Smith, 20, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, and unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
• Dehaven Shaquille Griffith, 28, of the 1200 block of West 5th Street, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the second degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with having served 16 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Carly Alison Blair, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of substances. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of three years imprisonment across both cases that has been probated for four years.
May 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Trenton Eugene Jackson, 63, had the charge of bail jumping in the first degree dismissed without prejudice.
• Najee Tashawn Johnson, 30, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, domestic violence, strangulation in the first degree, assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree. He received a total sentence across all cases of five years imprisonment.
• Aung San Oo, 49, pleaded guilty to two counts of the amended charge of assault in the second degree domestic violence, assault in the second degree domestic violence, and violation of a DVO/EPO. He received a sentence of 15 years imprisonment.
• Noah Matthew Boehman, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery in the second degree and received a sentence of seven years imprisonment.
Diversion
• Taylor Diane Thorpe, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession or manufacture or ETC of a counterfeit substance was dismissed. These sentences will run concurrently for a total of two years imprisonment that has been diverted for one year.
May 15 Session
Diversion
• Joseph Allen Swisher, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and failure of owner to maintain liability insurance. Two additional charges were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for a year.
• Sierra Ann Poe, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seatbelt. The charges of no or expired registration and speeding 17 MPH over are dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Damian Michael Estes, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been diverted for one year.
May 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christian Jeremiah Loyd, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
• Thomas Lee Baxter, Jr., 35, pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence. He received a sentence of 12 years imprisonment.
May 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Angela Marie Coomes, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine. She received a sentence of three years imprisonment across both cases that has been probated for two years.
• Michael Anthony Hall, Jr., 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or evading police in the second degree. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Leonard James Melton, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Keith Bartholomew McDonald, II, 37, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for four years or until the child support arrears are paid in full.
May 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Logan Wayne Husk, 22, pleaded guilty to retaliating against a participant in the legal process and received a sentence of three years imprisonment.
• Muhandarnell Laneer Nard-Everett, 24, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces while in possession of a firearm and received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
May 22 Session
Diversion
• Kristy Lee Shadwick, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. Two additional charges were dismissed. This sentence has been diverted for one year.
• Angela Gail Carrico, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure of owner to maintain liability insurance, and no or expired registration plates. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year imprisonment that has been diverted for one year.
May 24 Session
Diversion
• Jericho Lamont Young, II, 18, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless homicide and receiving stolen property, firearm. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary that has been diverted for five years.
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Dean Jones, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Olympia Jean Fields, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of five years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Chadwick Jude Evans, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of synthetic drugs while in the possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
