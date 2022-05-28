Div. I, Judge Jay A. Wethington
May 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chaconne Nicole Thomure, 42, of Hartford, appeared in court for the charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at less than $10,000. She pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at less than $500, and was sentenced to 12 months in county jail. She was given credit for 41 days already served and the balance of the sentence is suspended for two years provided she pays restitution in the amount of $809.49 and has no contact with any Hobby Lobby store.
• Crystal Lynn Dennis, 36, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seatbelts, failure to/or improper signal, no registration receipt, and disregarding a stop sign. The sentences for those charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary and a total fine of $175. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful transaction with a minor, third degree, and illegal possession of a legend drug. The sentences for those charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary but will run concurrently with the charges listed above for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
• Cornelius Lavalle King, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree (buprenorphine and naloxone), and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
May 23 Session
Diversion
• Troy Austin Rafferty, 23, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree, and the recommended sentence is three years in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for a period of five years.
Final Sentencing
• Lawrence Paul Higdon, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the second degree and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, aggravating circumstance, second offense. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of ten years in the penitentiary.
May 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rebecca Jones Creech, 45, pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Paul William Warrenfeltz, 52, of the 1000 block of Walnut St., pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, given credit for four days already served, and the balance of his sentence is suspended for two years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
May 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Lee Wood, 59, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth and the charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to six years imprisonment and given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing.
May 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jeremy Ray Capps, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia and the charges of attempted burglary in the third degree and public intoxication. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
• Diversion{div}Jayden Malik Phillips, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense less than two grams of methamphetamine and the recommended sentence is two years in the penitentiary. The sentence shall be diverted for a period of two years.
May 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jonathan Michael Norman, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of burglary in the second degree and assault in the second degree under extreme emotional disturbance. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
May 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• James B. Havener, 43, pleaded guilty to the charges of failure to comply with sex offender registration, second or subsequent offense and registered sex offender school restrictions violation. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment, probated for five years, and credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.