Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
April 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Landon Harold Belcher, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense methamphetamine and possession of synthetic drugs first offense and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
April 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rebecca Lynn Madonia, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery in the second degree, the amended charge of assault in the second degree, and the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run consecutively for a total of 12 years in the penitentiary.
April 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jalen Quinn Calhoun, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit video voyeurism and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with having served two days and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
April 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brittany Dawn Parrish, 31, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree clonazepam, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. The charge of operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license was dismissed. In another case, she pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000. She received a total sentence between all court cases of five years in the penitentiary.
• Charles Kevin Jackson, 40, pleaded guilty to stalking in the first degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary across all cases.
• Bradley Scott Wheatley, 37, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In another case, he pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, and two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug. He received a total sentence of six years in the penitentiary across all of the cases.
• Jose Alejandro Colohua, 18, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespass in the first degree, to the amended charge of sexual misconduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, public intoxication from a controlled substance and indecent exposure in the first degree, first offense. He received a total sentence of 12 months in the county jail and was credited with already serving 84 days, and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
April 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Sean Thomas Bridgeman, 49, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, police or probation officer and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary. This sentence has been diverted for two years.
Montana Gene Posey, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Steven Brad Mattingly, 43, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Melissa Jane Wilson, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. In another case, she pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, and public intoxication. She received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary across both cases which has been probated for three years.
• Sebastian Tyrone James, 41, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Cierra L. Dennis, 21, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for five years.
April 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Evelyn Louise Aitken, 44, pleaded guilty to trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case, she pleaded guilty to theft of mail matter. In a final case, she pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary between all of the cases which has been probated for two years.
• Ricky Lee James, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance first offense, failure to wear a seatbelt, and careless driving. The charge of failure to or improper signal was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary.
April 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chad Michael Williams, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of assault in the fourth degree, dating violence was dismissed without prejudice. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Jeremy Rudolph Simmons, 45, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arresting, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravating circumstances, first offense, license to be in possession, rear license not illuminated, and failure to produce an insurance card. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine was dismissed. He received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Christopher Scott Crabtree, 31, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of ten years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, carfentanil and fentanyl derivative, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, hydrocodone, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, Suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of 10 years in the penitentiary across both cases.
May 1 Session
Diversion
• Brooklyn Nicole Bell, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of tampering with physical evidence has been dismissed. These sentences shall run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for one year.
May 3 Session
Diversion
• Mary Elizabeth Carlisle, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. She was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary that has been diverted for one year.
May 4 Session
Final Sentencing
• Lucas Eugene Calloway, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Patrick D. Henning, 23, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property, firearm. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
