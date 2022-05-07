Division I, Judge Jay Wethington
April 28 Session
Final Sentencing
Jose Lopez-Zunun, 35, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, victim physically helpless, and received a total sentence of three years and three months in the penitentiary.
April 29 Session
Final Sentencing
Roger Eugene Fuqua, Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentence will run consecutively with another case where he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (less than two grams of meth) and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
Kenneth Ray Brown, 61, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was dismissed. His sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
May 2 Session
Final Sentencing
Gabriel Lee Muffett, 31, was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, and he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, credited with 10 days already served, and the balance of the sentence was suspended for two years.
Justin R. Bowlds, 24, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for three years.
May 3 Session
Final Sentencing
Christopher B. Eaves, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail, driving on a DUI suspended license and sentenced to 90 days in county jail, possession of marijuana and received a sentence of 45 days in the county jail, and disregarding traffic control device and received a $35 fine. His sentences will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in county jail, credited with 126 days served, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
Division II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
April 27 Session
Diversion
Donald Francis Ziehr, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of synthetic drugs. The charges of possession of marijuana and public intoxication are dismissed with prejudice, and the charge of criminal trespass in the third degree is dismissed without prejudice. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which was diverted for one year.
Tyler Dewayne Capps, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which was diverted for one year.
April 29 Session
Final Sentencing
Whitney Beth Raymer, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police second degree (on foot), and improper display of registration plate. She received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for three years.
Diversion
Joshua Lucas Hurm, 36, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (less than 10 D.U. opiates) and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. The sentence shall be diverted for a period of two years.
May 3 Session
Donald Wayne Crowe, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the second degree, strangulation in the first degree, and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence). The charge of sexual abuse in the first degree was dismissed. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment and given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
Joshua Shane Vanover, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance first degree, second offense (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary and 12 months in the county jail, sentences to run concurrently for a total of one-year imprisonment, credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
