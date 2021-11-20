Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 12 session
Final sentencing
• James Costello, 34, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Oct. 13 session
Dismissal
• The indictments of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 grams of carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) while in possession of a firearm; trafficking of marijuana (greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds) while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; and receiving stolen property (firearm) against Jonathan Dean Stallings, 21, of the 2600 block of Windsor Avenue, were dismissed without prejudice.
Oct. 27 session
Final sentencing
• Bobby Joe Roberts II, 29, of the 2000 block of East Graham Lane, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; second-degree fleeing or evading police; third-degree burglary; first-degree strangulation; first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury; second-degree disorderly conduct; and second-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Oct. 28 session
Final sentencing
• Ethan Dixon Jones, 31, of Franklin, pleaded guilty to first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, aggravated circumstance; and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license. He was sentenced to five years in prison with his license to operate a motor vehicle or motorcycle revoked for 90 days.
Oct. 29 session
Diversion
• Daphnia Renee Griffin, 51, of Portland, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Nov. 3 session
Final sentencing
• Robert Anthony Bixler, 30, of Evansville, Indiana, pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to commit failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with two days served, suspended two years.
• Richard Simon Fisk, 42, of Crofton, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated four years and must pay $350 per month toward arrears of $21,019.
Nov. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Aieral Nicole White, 29, of the 2500 block of Lewis Lane, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and illegal possession of a legend drug. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited with 365 days served, probated two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
Nov. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Kalaha L. Elliott, 21, of the 600 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, valued under $500. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with two days served, suspended two years.
Diversion
• Shelley Renee Maxberry, 47, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive, pleaded guilty to theft by failure to make required disposition of property, valued at less than $10,000. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years and must pay $8,083 in restitution.
• Ethan James Bauer, 23, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; and second-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Nov. 12 session
Diversion
• Trevin Bryce Fullenwider, 32, of the 2600 block of Duke Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property, valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Nov. 13 session
Diversion
• Courtney Erica Loew, 24, of the 500 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth). She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
• Demetrion Z. Chambers, 21, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking of marijuana (greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds). He was sentenced to four years in prison, diverted two years. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Nov. 15 session
Final sentencing
• James Michael Dukes Jr., 49, of the 2200 block of Ponder Place, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail.
Diversion
• Jacob Lee Terrell, 29, of Elizabethtown, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years. The charge of receiving stolen property was dismissed.
Nov. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Tony L. Vansickle, 44, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 128 days served, probated two years.
• Derrick Chantez Shelton, 40, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree strangulation; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Clonazepam and Valium); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than or equal to 2 grams of meth); trafficking of marijuana (greater than 8 ounces); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
Dismissal
• The indictments of retaliating against a participant in the legal process; and second-degree persistent felony offender against Leonard Irvine Lee Brown, 25, unknown address, were dismissed without prejudice.
Nov. 18 session
Final sentencing
• Jeremy David Parkman, 34, of the 2100 block of Oak Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree strangulation; fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) minor injury; two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); possession of marijuana; disorderly conduct; first-degree wanton endangerment; and fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was sentenced to four years in prison.
• Derrick Nimi Carroll, 29, unknown address, pleaded guilty to second-degree wanton endangerment; and possession of synthetic drugs. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, credited with 197 days served, suspended two years.
Dismissal
• The indictments of trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 10 grams of carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) while in possession of a firearm; trafficking of marijuana (greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds) while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia; and receiving stolen property (firearm) against Jonathan T. Brown, 20, of the 2600 block of Windsor Avenue, were dismissed without prejudice.
