Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 14 session
Final sentencing
• Jerykah Shelby McGehee, 24, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited with 90 days served.
• Michael Roy Danner, 26, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) under $500; five counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); fourth-degree assault, no visible injury; public intoxication of a controlled substance, excludes alcohol; second-degree disorderly conduct; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); resisting arrest; public intoxication; and third-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to seven years in prison. The charge of illegal possession of a legend drug was dismissed.
Oct. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Justin Wayne Carf, 33, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 403 days served, probated two years. The charges of first-degree strangulation and unlawful imprisonment were dismissed.
Oct. 25 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Jason Robertson, 43, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of fourth-degree assault; fourth-degree assault; resisting arrest; and menacing. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, credited with 11 days served, suspended two years.
Diversion
• Sarah Ann Dickens, 27, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Sarah B. Morris, 29, of Rockport, Ky., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of trafficking in synthetic drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; giving an officer false identifying information; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Gabapentin pills). She was sentenced to four years in prison.
• David Alex Maberry, 23, of the 800 block of East 21st Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) over $500 but less than $1,000. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 304 days served, probated two years.
• Demonta Martez Wilson, 26, of the 700 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $1,000. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 16 days served.
• Eva Lynn Hocker, 38, of the 1400 block of Rose Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 365 days served, suspended two years. The charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine while in possession of a firearm); trafficking of a legend drug; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon were dismissed.
Oct. 28 session
Final sentencing
• Dustin Wayne Croxton, 27, homeless, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); failure to comply with sex offender registration; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle; driving on a DUI-suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison with his license to operate a motor vehicle or motorcycle revoked for six months.
• Christopher D. Autrey, 29, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container; two counts of possession of marijuana; two counts of third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); public intoxication; and third-degree criminal tresspass. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
