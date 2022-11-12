Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
November 8 Session
Final Sentencing
Heather Lynn Russelburg, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Robert Lewis Mitchell, 38, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges are to run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary, but consecutively with any other time to serve.
Diversion
Tianna Chenee Jackson, 32, of the 3000 block of Chickasaw Drive, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a substance, first offense, and received a recommended sentence of 30 days in the county jail. She was credited with having already served one day and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. These sentences shall run concurrently with each other for a total combined sentence of one year in the penitentiary, which shall be diverted for one year.
Shannon Aline Galbraith, 36, pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, and the recommended sentence is two years in the penitentiary. The charge of endangering the welfare of a minor was dismissed without prejudice. Her sentence has been diverted for two years.
November 9 Session
Diversion
Haley Grace Leach, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than ten DU drug unspecified schedule 1 or 2, and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary, which shall be diverted for a period of two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
November 3 Session
Final Sentencing
Hailey Brianne McGehee, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and possession of marijuana. In another case, she pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property over $1,000, but under $10,000. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance first degree, drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by unlawful taking less than $500, public intoxication, and possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of her sentence has been probated for three years.
Alicia Nicole Noffsinger, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree first offense, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a final case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of her sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
Susan Elaine Burns, 64, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and the recommended sentence is three years in the penitentiary, but this sentence shall be diverted for three years.
November 8 Session
Final Sentencing
Amber Michelle Sweeney, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of her sentence has been probated for two years. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence has been probated for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.