Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
November 10 Session
Final Sentencing
Truth Justice Crabtree, 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Lora Avery, 58, had the charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense less than 20 DU drug unspecified, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property, firearm, dismissed without prejudice.
Will Edward Adkins, 49, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree and received a sentence of seven years in the penitentiary.
Brandon David Lashbrook, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the second degree. He was sentenced to a total of 14 years in the penitentiary.
November 14 Session
Final Sentencing
Matthew Alan Thompson had the charges of two counts of rape in the third degree, two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and sodomy in the third degree dismissed without prejudice.
Jason P. Duplantis, 59, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, third or subsequent offense, aggravating circumstance, the amended charge of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to produce an insurance card. He was sentenced to a total of three years in the penitentiary.
November 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Brooke Denea Love-Moss, 31, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
November 17 Session
Final Sentencing
Paula Renee Micaletti, 52, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and theft of identity of another without consent and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, which has been probated for five years.
November 18 Session
Final Sentencing
Aaron Scott Hunt, 24, of the 600 block of Orchard Street, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. The charge of burglary in the first degree was dismissed. He was credited with already serving two days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
November 22 Session
Final Sentencing
Nicholas Charles Fowler, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
Dell Michael Taylor, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a motor vehicle with an expired operator’s license, and no registration plates. He was sentenced to a total of two years in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
Nathan Lee Meerdink, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass in the second degree. He received a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Jamar Natha McNary, 49, pleaded guilty to the two counts of the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and possession of marijuana, and he was sentenced to a total of ten years in the penitentiary, which has been probated for five years.
November 23 Session
Final Sentencing
Kelly Jo Kemble, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, which has been probated for five years.
James Clifford Stewart, 49, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Christopher Eric Briner, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. He received a total sentence of three years for all of the charges, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Garrett Todd Wilson, 23, of the 1500 block of Wrights Landing Road, pleaded guilty to no motorcycle operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, and no or expired registration plates. The charges of reckless driving, three counts of disregarding a traffic control device, traffic light, and failure to or improper signal were dismissed without prejudice. He was given a $75 fine. He also pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine, and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary, which shall be diverted for five years.
Joshua D. Clark, 44, of the 100 block of Pell Street in Lewisport, pleaded guilty with an NC v. Alford plea to the amended charge of receiving stolen property valued at under $1,000 and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for already serving one day, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Brian Keith Holmes, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespassing, possession of stolen mail, and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the county jail.
Diversion
Destiny Grace Gibson, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to or improper signal were dismissed with prejudice. The sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Holly Mae Crawley, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and failure of the owner to maintain required insurance. The charge of no or expired registration plates was dismissed without prejudice. She was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary, which has been diverted for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.