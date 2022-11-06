Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
October 26 Session
Final Sentencing
Ralph J. Phipps, 53, pleaded guilty to the amended charge with an N.C. vs. Alford plea of wanton endangerment in the second degree and was given a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for seven days already served and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
October 27 Session
Final Sentencing
Terry Wayne Bell, 57, pleaded guilty to trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense and alcohol intoxication in a public place. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot. The charge of no lights on a bicycle was dismissed. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
October 27 Session
Final Sentencing
Terry Derek Polston, 38, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment.
Travis Lee Elliott, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment.
November 2 Session
Final Sentencing
Jyrell Melek Coker, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, oxycodone, promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Michael Wayne Cronin, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance, first degree, opiates, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and no brake lights. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Travis Oneal Green, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He received a sentence of four years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for four years.
Kenneth Lynn Simpson, Sr., 50, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of meth, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of burglary tools. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Brent Michael Castlen, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. He was sentenced to a total of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
