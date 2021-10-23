Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 1 session
Final sentencing
• Justin Isaac Skimmerhorn, 25, of the 5200 block of Jack Hinton Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and charges of possession of synthetic drugs while in possession of a firearm; license to be in possession; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to four years.
• Kevin Ray Bickett, 55, of the 2000 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated four years and must pay $300 per month toward arrears of $32,260.
• Jeremy James Royal, 44, of the 1500 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal attempt to commit strangulation and a charge of fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 283 days served, suspended for two years.
Oct. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Keishayla Magnolia Aldridge, 25, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree domestic violence, minor injury. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 10 days served, suspended for two years.
Dismissal
• The indictments of two counts of first-degree rape; six counts of first-degree sexual abuse; first-degree criminal attempt to commit rape; two counts of first-degree sodomy; second-degree rape; first-degree sexual abuse, victim less than 12 years of age; and two counts of third-degree sodomy against Eric R. Flores, 42, of the 12400 block of Grandview Drive, were dismissed with prejudice.
Oct. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Amanda M. Henson, 34, of Bowling Green, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 120 days served, suspended for two years.
Oct. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Isiah Deossie Young, 21, of the 3800 block of Kentucky 764, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, credited with two days served, suspended for two years. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
• Joshua S. Estep, 37, of Henderson, of the 700 block of Lakeview Drive, pleaded guilty to amended charges of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Diversion
• Misty Michelle Nicely, 41, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). Her sentence was diverted for one year. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
Sept. 30 session
Final sentencing
• Denise Michelle Lechner, 54, of the 700 block of Wandering Lane, pleaded guilty to trafficking of marijuana (more than 8 ounces). She was sentenced to two years in prison. The charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; illegal possession of a legend drug while in possession of a firearm; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon were dismissed without prejudice.
