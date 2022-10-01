Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Sept. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
Shane Taylor Browning, 30, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registration and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Carl Alan Nugent, 30, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, heroin, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
Sept. 23 Session
Diversion
Beth A. Butler, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which will be diverted for two years.
Sept. 26 Session
Final Sentencing
Justin Roger Weatherholt, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and no registration plate. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary and a $35 fine. In a separate case, he also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, and failure to illuminate headlamps. The sentences for these charges will run consecutively with those in the previous case for a total of two years in the penitentiary. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for five years.
Sept. 27 Session
Final Sentencing
Wayne Cecil Daugherty, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these offenses will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Jamison L. Ralph, 22, of the 7000 block of Stevens School Road, Whitesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury, criminal mischief in the third degree, and menacing. The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for already serving 134 days and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
Kadyn E. Davidson, 22, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in marijuana, less than five pounds, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and receiving stolen property, firearm. The charges of aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance greater than or equal to 10 grams carfentanil or fentanyl derivates, while in possession of a firearm was dismissed. The sentences for the charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary, which will be diverted for three years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Sept. 26 Session
Final Sentencing
James Derick Hamilton, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another charge was dismissed. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his one-year sentence has been probated for two years.
Sept. 27 Session
Final Sentencing
Amanda Ixmatlahua-Citlahaua, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of arson in the third degree and was sentenced to two years imprisonment.
Sept. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
Douglas Floyd Vaughn, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic drugs, and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Wayne Shelton, 47, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of this three-year sentence has been probated for two years.
Martin Lynn Hay, 63, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. Four other charges were dismissed. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his one-year sentence has been probated for two years.
