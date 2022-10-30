Div. 1
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
October 7 Session
Final Sentencing
Heather Marie Embry (Ralph), 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, Lortab, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
October 10 Session
Diversion
Elizabeth Marie Basham Harker, 20, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol. She received a total combined sentence of seven years in the penitentiary which will be diverted for four years.
October 11 Session
Final Sentencing
Tyler Reid Decker, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary but will run consecutively with another case involving the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, for a total of six years in the penitentiary. He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Joshua Lee Russell, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to wear a seatbelt. The charges of failure to produce an insurance card and failure to or improper signal were dismissed. He was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary and a $25 fine. In a third case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences in these cases will run consecutively with a total sentence of seven years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
Cody M. Allen, 24, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, on foot, and public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to assault in the court degree, domestic violence, minor injury and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued under $500.
The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with serving 495 days and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Div. 1
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
October 12 Session
Final Sentencing
Dania Lynn Benjamin, 27, of the 10000 block of Highway 54, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, no visible injury, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, menacing, and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. She was credited with having already served 15 days and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Danny Word Jr., 47, had his probation revoked and was ordered to the Department of Corrections to complete the service of the one-year sentencing that was previously imposed.
October 21 Session
Final Sentencing
Kevin Scott Boone, 52, had the charge of flagrant nonsupport dismissed without prejudice.
Diversion
Darius Dejuan Bell, 28, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, while in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary. The sentence has been diverted for two years.
