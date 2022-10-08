Div. I Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Sept. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jesse Don Henry, 54, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives was dismissed. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of failure to comply with sex offender registration, first offense and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. In total, he was sentenced to eight years.
• Christopher Lee Nitman, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of five years in the penitentiary, which has been probated for a period of five years.
Oct. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brittany Nicole Daugherty, 38, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and no operator’s license. The charge of prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary. The sentences will run consecutively for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
• Heather A. Coy, 40, of the 1400 block of Highland Drive, Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. The charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine was dismissed. She was credited with already serving one day and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Michael R. Gorham, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and to the charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary, which will be diverted for five years.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Sept. 20 Session
• Kujali Jermaine Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse in the first degree. He received a sentence of five years each for four counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and three years for one count of sexual abuse in the third degree. Counts one through four will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary, plus the consecutive count of three years for a total sentence of eight years in the penitentiary.
Oct. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cassandra Elaine Payne, 30, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of meth, trafficking marijuana less than eight ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, firearm, and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was sentenced to five years imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of meth. She was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment, which has been probated for two years.
Oct. 4 Session
Final Sentencing
• Aidan Shay Sheriff, 19, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana of more than eight ounces but less than five pounds, first offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Oct. 5 Session
Diversion
• Steven Keon McDade, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. These sentences shall run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, which shall be diverted for one year.
• Travis Lee Ray, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia is dismissed with prejudice. He was sentenced to a total of one-year imprisonment, which shall be diverted for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.