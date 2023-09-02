Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
Aug. 28 Session
Diversion
• Tyler Wayne Elliott, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to produce an insurance card, and no or expired registration plates. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Lisa Ann Roby, 56, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle on a suspended or revoked driver’s license and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for two years.
• Sara Michal Aynes, 37, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
• Logan Andrew Foster, 18, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, resisting arrest, menacing, and public intoxication and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
Aug. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Ryan Powell, 23, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at more than $10,000 and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading the police in the first degree in a motor vehicle and two counts of wanton endangerment concerning a police officer. The charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief in the third degree, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and no registration plates were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. The sentences for all of the cases will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
Aug. 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Keshawn Latrell Farmer, 22, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree and received a sentence of six years in the penitentiary.
• Steven Andrew Peak, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Nicholas Adam Stodghil, 36, pleaded via an N.C. v. Alford plea to four counts of the amended charge of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and sexual abuse in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of four years in the penitentiary.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Aug. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jeffery Leroy Mayes, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Aug. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Amber Michelle Sweeney, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Aug. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jason Scott Hickey, 52, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree and violation of a Kentucky EPO or DVO and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
• Corbin Trace Waddell, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 143 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Aug. 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Natasha Colleen Sallee, 26, of the 2300 block of Carter Road, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, stoplight, under $500 and giving a police officer false identifying information. The charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree was dismissed. She received a total sentence of 90 days in the county jail between both charges and was credited with already serving 143 days and released.
Aug. 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kevin Scott Sholar, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia,
and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Michael Starling Edge, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
• Nazarine Lamar Ingram, Sr., 47, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, first offense, aggravated circumstances, no operator’s license, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Additional charges were dismissed. He received a total sentence of eight years in the penitentiary.
