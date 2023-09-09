Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Sept. 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Roger Eugene Fuqua, Jr., 33, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, Carfentanyl or Fentanyl derivates, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, disorderly conduct in the second degree, failure to produce an insurance card, and careless driving and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
• Coty Neil Hollingsworth, 29, pleaded guilty to assault under extreme emotional disturbance and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Sept. 6 Session
Diversion
• Cody Lane Fisher, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
Sept. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Logan Michael Rager, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal mischief in the second degree, four counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 273 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• William Cody Bruner, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run currently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Jackie Marie Sanders, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of public intoxication was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for one year.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Aug. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Matthew Ryan Abney, 41, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree and fleeing or evading the police in the first degree in a motor vehicle. An additional charge of dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary.
Aug. 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• David Phillip Parrish, 33, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine, theft of identity, and insufficient head lamps. He received at total sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Sept. 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Homer Allen Harper, 83, was found guilty by a jury trial of two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, and he was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary.
Sept. 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jason Duane Smith, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the second degree under extreme emotional disturbance and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Theresa Marie Spencer, 48, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. Four additional charges were dismissed with our prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
