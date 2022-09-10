Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
Aug. 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Andrew Jason Coots, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. He was credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Sept. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Michelle Renea Harris, 35, of the 1200 block of Holly Avenue, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, and was sentenced to six months in the county jail. She was given credit for having already served two days and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Sept. 8 Session
Diversion
• James Edward Schrecker, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, which will be diverted for one year.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Sept. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Calvin Seth Page, 42, pleaded guilty to flagrant non-support. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• Corby Tram Newton, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. He was sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Diversion
• Kristen Lynn Henley, 24, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed with prejudice. The sentence will be diverted for a period of one year.
Sept. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jerod Heath Holcomb, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense, meth. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of this sentence has been probated for two years.
• Robert Blake Sloan, 30, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Sept. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brett Cody Bruner, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating on a suspended or revoked license. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.