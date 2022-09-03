Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
August 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brandon Lee Carter, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He was sentenced to a total of six years in the penitentiary.
August 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Thomas Scott Sparks, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary.
• Benjamin Allen Canary, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges with will concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
August 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kimberly J. Embry, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking of property valued at less than $500, shoplifting, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, theft by unlawful taking under $500, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to a total of three years in the penitentiary, credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of her sentence has been probated for two years.
• Robin Rate Bryant, 49, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance valued under $10,000. She was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Brittney N. Griffin, 34, pleaded guilty to criminal abuse in the second degree and terroristic threatening in the third degree. The sentences for the charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. The sentence has been diverted for three years.
• Denise Michelle Lerette, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. The sentence has been diverted for one year.
• John Jason Neal, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The sentence has been diverted for two years.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
• August 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Linda Ann Reynolds, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, trafficking marijuana, greater than eight ounces, second or subsequent offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, less than 20 DU, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
• Mary Ann Taylor, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator license, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, giving an officer false identifying information, rear license plate not illuminated, and theft of identity of another without consent. She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.