Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Nov. 10 session
Final sentencing
• Everette Wayne Smith, 31, of the 1100 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Nov. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Jennifer Dawn Tuttle, 45, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Nov. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Chad D. Drake, 39, of the 200 block of Old Henderson Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 2 grams (meth); resisting arrest; and second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
Nov. 23 session
Final sentencing
• Jordan Alexander Terry, 22, of the 700 block of Gunter Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
Dec. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Antonio Miguel Green, 34, of the 300 block of Orchard Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 4 grams of cocaine; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 4 grams of cocaine. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
Dec. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Charles A. Cronin Jr., 39, of Cannelton, Indiana, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument; and theft by deception valued under $500, including cold checks. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 45 days served, probated two years.
Dismissal
• The indictments of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 10 dosage units (hydrocodone); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 4 grams of cocaine; third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 120 dosage units of Diazepam; and possession of drug paraphernalia against Arthur Joseph Abbeduto, 56, of Whitesville, were all dismissed without prejudice.
Dec. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Jessica Marie Glass, 26, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); second-degree possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; no operator’s moped license; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc.; and first-degree bail jumping. She was sentenced to four years in prison. The charges of tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin) were dismissed.
• Jonathan Bradley Boone, 35, of the 3500 block of Becker Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 135 days served, probated two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
• Casey M. Thurman, 26, of the 900 block of Pennbrook Avenue, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card reported lost/stolen, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 within a six-month period. She was sentenced to one year in prison and must pay $1,746.93 in restitution.
• Brandi Nicole Kougher, 36, of Drakesboro, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; and second-degree criminal trespassing. She was sentenced to one year in prison and must pay $4 in restitution.
