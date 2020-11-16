Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Brent Eugene Aubrey, 36, of the 2900 block of McAlister Place, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years. The charge of first-degree wanton endangerment was dismissed.
• Samantha Dawn Bratcher, 31, of the 1500 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence; possession of drug paraphernalia; menacing; and three counts of third-degree assault, assault on corrections officer. She was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Dismissal
• An indictment against Tonja Gibson, 56, of Sturgis, was dismissed without prejudice. The charges were tampering with physical evidence and obstruction/interference with an officer.
Oct. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Ashley Ann Wilkins, 34, of the 1800 block of Parish Plaza Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree burglary; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to three years in prison.
Diversion
• Edward Dukes, 26, of the 800 block of Pennbrook Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to five years in prison, diverted five years.
Oct. 22 session
Final sentencing
• Ah La, 22, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 65 days served, suspended for two years.
• Tristan Michael Cannon, 27, of the 1700 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with three days served, suspended two years.
Oct. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Marvin R. Sanders, 28, of the 900 block of Glenn Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Oct. 27 session
Diversion
• Melissa Joann Brown, 34, of Lawrenceville, Illinois, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Oct. 30 session
Final sentencing
• Jordan Lynn Payne, 26, of the 500 block of Tampa Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone); two counts of possession of marijuana; possession of a legend drug; no operators moped license; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. Payne was sentenced to 18 years in prison, probated four years.
Diversion
• James Tyler Mattingly, 30, of the 700 block of Greenbriar Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree strangulation; and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
• Ty Geovanni Hardison, 19, of the 3100 block of Spring Run, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Nov. 2 session
Diversion
• Dreshaun Lee Kellum, 26, of the 4900 block of Sturbridge Place, pleaded guilty to amended charges of second-degree strangulation and first-degree criminal trespass. He was sentenced to five years in prison, diverted three years. In addition, he pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. For this charge, he was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with four days served, probated two years.
