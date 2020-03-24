Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Feb. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Logan Michael Rager, 26, of the 900 block of East Glenn Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $500; and trafficking of marijuana (less than 8 ounces). He was sentenced to 12 months in jail and credited with 180 days served.
• Lou Ann Bearley, 48, of the 2300 block of Citation Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 64 days served, balance suspended for two years.
Feb. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Keegan J. Decker, 34, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with seven days served, balance suspended two years.
Dismissal
• Charges of two counts of first-degree rape of a victim less than 12 years of age; two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim less than 12 years of age; and first-degree sexual abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age against Isaac Joe Whitefeather, 30, of the 4000 block of Brentwood Drive were dismissed without prejudice.
Feb. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Juanita L. James, 53, of the 2300 block of Carter Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of first-degree criminal facilitation to commit trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine). She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 18 days served, balance suspended for two years.
• Nicholas T. Mattingly, 26, of the 900 block of Conway Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Todd Edward Foe, 36, of Madisonville, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated four years and must pay $250 per month toward arrears of $21,959.
Diversion
• James M. Robinson Jr., 22, of the 900 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking of marijuana (greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds). He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Feb. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Frankie Lee Lonnie Johnson, 36, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping and theft of identity. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Feb. 25 session
Final sentencing
• Xavier Reynard Boone, 34, unknown address, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 140 days served, balance suspended for two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
Feb. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Shane Vasquez, 37, of the 1700 block of Mountain Vernon Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking (greater or equal to 2 grams of meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer); carrying a concealed deadly weapon; fourth-degree assault; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $1,000 in restitution.
Feb. 27 session
Final sentencing
• Dominic Andre Murphy, 25, of the 3200 block of East Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater or equal to 2 grams of meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 10 dosage units of opiates); trafficking of synthetic drugs; resisting arrest; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
• Christopher Ray Henning, 48, of the 6300 block of Todd Bridge Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking valued at less than $500; and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with five days served, balance suspended for two years.
• Russell Cambron Wells, 37, of the 3700 block of Bordeaux Loop South, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
Feb. 28 session
Final sentencing
• Alexandria N. Askin, 25, of Whitesville, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and two counts of possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to three years in prison.
Diversion
• Heather Blyth Howard, 32, of the 900 block of Peppertree Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Dismissal
• The charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of heroin); unlawful possession of meth precursor; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; trafficking of a legend drug; and possession of drug paraphernalia against Heather Howard, 32, of the 2200 block of Boarman Drive, were dismissed without prejudice.
March 2 session
Final sentencing
• Christon Markell Woods, 24, of the 300 block of Resolution Way, was found not guilty by a jury of his peers on the charges of second-degree assault; tampering with a witness; and third-degree criminal mischief.
• Joshua G. Gibson, 39, of Utica, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
March 3 session
Final sentencing
• Justin Michael Hellman, 39, of the 1400 block of East 19th St., pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
March 9 session
Diversion
• Erica Marie Pendleton, 27, of the 100 block of Thrush Court, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
• Albert Lee Shaw, 58, of the 600 block of Maple Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree assault (under extreme emotional disturbance); and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to five years in prison, diverted five years.
• Jennifer R. Aud, 46, of the 2100 block of Village Point Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
