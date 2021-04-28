Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
April 22 session
Final sentencing
• Cody Allen Dennison, 26, of the 700 block of Ashland Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to one year in prison and must pay $1,180 in restitution.
• Terry Lane Johnson, 59, of the 1100 block of Walnut Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of a legend drug; and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
April 23 session
Final sentencing
• Kristie Gail Dukes, 41, of Bremen, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking of a legend drug and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with four days served, suspended two years and will have her license to operate a motor vehicle or motorcycle suspended for 90 days.
April 26 session
Final sentencing
• Treston D. Edwards, 35, of Hazard, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (from building) valued under $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 18 days served, suspended for two years.
• Kyle Bennett Jordan, 31, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); second-degree disorderly conduct; driving on a DUI suspended license; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
April 27 session
Final sentencing
• Terrie Shavonne Sheppard, 40, of the 1600 block of Breckenridge Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 78 days served, probated for two years.
• Dah Dah, 33, homeless, pleaded guilty to attempted theft of a legend drug, valued under $300. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 93 days served, suspended for two years. In addition, he pleaded guilty to third-degree attempt to commit burglary. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 114 days served, suspended for two years.
• Tiffany Ann Pitts, 33, of the 2000 block of Arlington Park Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; two counts of possession of marijuana; and two counts of giving an officer false identifying information. She was sentenced to eight years in prison. The charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was dismissed.
