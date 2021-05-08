Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
April 28 session
Final sentencing
• James David Evans, 52, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; an amended charge of possession of marijuana; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six years in prison. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
• Jeffrey Scott Rickard, 37, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater or equal to 2 grams of meth); an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater or equal to 2 grams of meth); and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated for three years.
April 29 session
Final sentencing
• Susie L. Chaffin, 36, of the 300 block of Crittenden Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal attempt to commit first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 41 days served, suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Melinda Beth Byrd, 31, of the 200 block of Keystone Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic drugs; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
May 3 session
Final sentencing
• William G. Monroe, 31, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of criminal attempt to commit failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 125 days served, suspended for two years.
May 4 session
Final sentencing
• Mario Alberto Perez Gomez, 30, of the 4300 block of Loft Cove, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury. He was probated for two years. A charge of first-degree strangulation was dismissed.
• Deonte C. Holland, 27, of the 700 block of Maple Heights, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); two counts of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
May 5 session
Final sentencing
• Lyndsey Atkinson, 27, of Tell City, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Christopher Mathew Strauss, 46, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates). He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated for three years.
