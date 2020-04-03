Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Feb. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Jacob Tobias Miller, 27, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Hydrocodone); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; retaliating against a participant in the legal process; criminal facilitation to commit kidnapping; and criminal facilitation to commit murder. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The charge of persistent felony offender was dismissed.
• Paul Jordan Tinnell, 22, of the 2100 block of Tamarack Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); fourth-degree assault (domestic violence, minor injury); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Justin David Kyle, 37, of the 7400 block of Griffith Station Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking of marijuana (greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds). He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• Gregory S. Madlem, 54, of Whitesville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
Feb. 20 session
Final sentencing
• Chad Allen Davis, 41, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Feb. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Jontaya Reana Buckner, 22, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; an amended charge of possession of marijuana; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to eight years in prison. The charge of receiving stolen property (firearm) was dismissed.
Diversion
• Charles Thomas Mattingly, 28, of the 700 block of West 10th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Feb. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Lance Danta Carbon, 42, of the 2200 block of Old Henderson Road, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Feb. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Joshua D. Lagrone, 31, of the 6800 block of Leslie Lane, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (from a coin machine); criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued under $10,000; possession of burglary tools; leaving the scene of an accident (failure to render aid or assistance); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping; and an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated five years and must pay $3,100 in restitution.
• Travis Ryan Rippy, 26, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine); and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Lyrica). He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Michael Brandon Henson, 37, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; bail jumping; tampering with physical evidence; no operator’s moped license; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Diversion
• Kimberly Edwards, 47, of the 3000 block of Calhoune Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Dismissal
• The charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of marijuana against Stafford Storey, 54, of the 2400 block of Daviess Street, were dismissed without prejudice.
Feb. 28 session
Final sentencing
• William Gavin Avery, 22, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure of owner to maintain required insurance; and no operator’s license to be in possession. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• John Grady McElrath, 50, of the 0-100 block of West 20th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, probated two years and must pay $800 in restitution.
• William Walton Hines, 49, of the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Travis Payton Manley, 34, of the 2600 block of East Victory Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Tammie L. Criss, 55, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; first-degree wanton endangerment; prescription of a controlled substance not in a proper container; third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Gabapentin); and failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years.
March 2 session
Final sentencing
• Rachel Michelle Graves, 32, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
March 4 session
Final sentencing
• William V. Scott, 42, homeless, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of synthetic drugs; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Brian Neil Connor, 48, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year. The charge of menacing was dismissed.
March 9 session
Final sentencing
• David Andrew Smith, 38, of the 700 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; three counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; tampering with physical evidence; and theft by unlawful taking valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.
Diversion
• Kevin Lee Harper, 32, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years and must pay $300 a month toward arrears of $16,978.
March 11 session
Final sentencing
• Joe Allen Harper, 41, of the 4900 block of Kentucky 54, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
March 13 session
Final sentencing
• James Matthew Hagan, 42, of the 300 block of Clay Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
• David J. Barnett, 19, of the 700 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 73 days served, and the balance is conditionally discharged for two years. The charge of first-degree strangulation was dismissed.
