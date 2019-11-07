Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Oct. 30 session
Final sentencing
• Reta Jo Smith, 46, of the 6900 block of Leslie Lane, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for DUI, third degree or greater offense. She was sentenced to one year in prison and her operator’s license has been suspended for two years.
• John Robert Bayless, 49, of the 2800 block of Legion Park Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal attempt to criminal possession of a forged instrument. He received 12 months in jail, credited with 11 days served, suspended two years.
• Meghan M. Baize, 32, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
Oct. 31 session
Final sentencing
• Dylan Ray Martin, 18, of the 500 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) valued at less than $10,000; and theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm). He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must pay $1,730 in restitution.
• Richard William Myatt, 32, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Courtland Logan Duvall, 26, of the 5500 block of Skyline Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Kristy Marie Howe, 39, of the 900 block of Dornell Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (contents from a motor vehicle) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates). She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years and must pay $938 in restitution.
Nov. 1 session
Final sentencing
• Clifton Jermaine Calender, 44, of the 500 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, less than 8 ounces. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years. The charge of two counts of first-degree persistent felony offender was dismissed.
• Kenneth Grey Gossett, 33, homeless, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree burglary; third-degree burglary; and receiving stolen property valued over $500. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison and must pay $9,250 in restitution.
Diversion
• Charles Heath Mattingly, 23, of the 1200 block of East Wayside Drive, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (firearm). His sentence was diverted for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.