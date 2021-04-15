Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Jan. 13 session
Final sentencing
• Corey Burris, 35, address unknown, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years, and must pay $1,984 in restitution.
Jan. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Brendan Michael Wayne Davis, 21, address unknown, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree robbery and an amended charge of first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery. He was sentenced to five years in prison and must pay $640 in restitution.
Jan. 27 session
Diversion
• Ryan Lee Siebels, 40, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years. Charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol, were dismissed.
Feb. 1 session
Final sentencing
• Jonah Michael Mattingly, 20, of the 1300 block of West Harmons Ferry Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates — Percocet); and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
Feb. 4 session
Final sentencing
• Amanda Sue Caldwell, 35, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree promoting contraband; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Winter Kost, 22, of the 1000 block of Gardenside Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Feb. 9 session
Final sentencing
• Sharkoo Donta Barrett, 44, of the 1200 block of Allen Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm; an amended charge of two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and an amended charge of first-degree criminal facilitation to commit wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to five years in prison. Charges of carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon were dismissed.
Feb. 10 session
Final sentencing
• Alexis Cheyenne Wilson, 24, of the 300 block of East Third Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with two days served. She pleaded guilty to a separate charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years. A charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
• Brian L. Ray, 34, of the 8700 block of Monarch Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
Feb. 17 session
Dismissal
• An indictment of receiving stolen property, valued under $10,000, against Mary L. Eggleston, 20, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, was dismissed without prejudice.
Feb. 23 session
Final sentencing
• Michael Glenn Aldridge, 45, of Beaver Dam, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued under $10,000; theft by deception, valued under $500, including cold checks; and receiving stolen property, valued under $10,000. He was sentenced to three years in prison and must pay $1,119 in restitution.
• Ricky Neal Elamon, 53, homeless, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and first-degree promoting contraband. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Feb. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Kelvin Keith Bell, 32, of Madisonville, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting) valued under $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 200 days served, suspended for two years.
March 1 session
Dismissal
• An indictment of second-degree burglary against Matthew Laron Kelly, 25, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive West, was dismissed.
March 4 session
Diversion
• Eric Wayne Wilkins, 37, of the 4600 block of Stickland Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted for three years.
March 5 session
Final sentencing
• Anthony D. Meredith, 60, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of first-degree disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with seven days served.
• Jason Brian Burns, 42, of the 4800 block of Sturbridge Place, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree wanton endangerment. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with four days served, suspended for two years.
March 8 session
Final sentencing
• Autumn Starr Evans, 36, of the 600 block of Higdon Road, pleaded guilty to five counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument; theft of identity; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; fraudulent use of a credit card, valued under $500 within a six-month period; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (aggravating circumstance). She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated for three years. The charge of wanton endangerment was dismissed.
• Lewis Francis Moffett, 50, of the 700 block of Unsel Road, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain required insurance. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended for two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
March 10 session
Final sentencing
• Ronald Paul Dukes, 61, of the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of a controlled substance not in proper container. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for three years.
March 11 session
Final sentencing
• Ashley Wilkins, 35, of the 3500 block of Plaudit Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
March 19 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Matthew Strauss, 45, Hartford, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 59 days served, probated for two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
March 22 session
Final sentencing
• James Buel Reynolds, 43, of the 800 block of George Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) valued under $10,000. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 16 days served.
• Charli Durr, 40, of the 300 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband; tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
March 23 session
Final sentencing
• Benjamin Cooper Ray, 29, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison.
March 24 session
Diversion
• Gerri J. Rickard, 62, of the 5000 block of Grandview Drive, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to five years in prison, diverted five years.
• Ashley D. Laws, 33, of the 3200 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
March 25 session
Final sentencing
• Vicki Lynn Hammond, 49, of Fordsville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence; driving on a DUI suspended license; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison and will have her operator’s license revoked for 18 months.
March 26 session
Final sentencing
• Jeremy M. Cassell, 38, of Chandler, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for one year.
• Megan Ann Smith, 31, of the 200 block of Lucas Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended first-degree charge of possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD); third-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for two years.
Diversion
• Christopher Edward Baucom Jr., 47, of Smyrna, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Shawn Anthony Hall, 36, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault; resisting arrest; third-degree terroristic threatening; and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
March 29 session
Final sentencing
• Diana Rose Miranda, 35, of the 500 block of Jed Place, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two days in jail, credited with two days served. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
Dismissal
• An indictment of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 4 grams of cocaine); tampering with physical evidence; and trafficking of marijuana (less than 8 ounces) against Jeremy Leonard Morrow, 29, of Louisville, was dismissed without prejudice.
March 30 session
Final sentencing
• Cody D. Smathers, 25, of the 4000 block of Park Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree assault; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Destiny F. Goatee, 36, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
• John Y. Murray, 25, unknown address, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, minor injury. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 158 days served. A charge of first-degree strangulation was dismissed.
• Johnathon DeWayne Norris, 28, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued under $10,000; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and publication intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Delila C. Foley, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal attempt escape. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 20 days served, probated for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.