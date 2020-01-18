Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Jan. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Benjamin Wayne Lindsey, 28, of the 1700 block of Ohio Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Milandra Marie Tong, 22, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 24 days served, suspended two years.
Jan. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Frances C. Kime, 25, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of a legend drug; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Edward E. Tinsley Jr., 54, of the 4500 block of Farmview Drive, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years. The charge of first-degree persistent felony offender was dismissed.
Jan. 9 session
Final sentencing
• Jonathan R. Miller, 25, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); and receiving stolen property (firearm). He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years. The charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was dismissed.
• Stephanie Lynn Falloway, 38, of the 900 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Victoria Sue Micaletti, 26, of the 800 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree possession of a controlled substance (Alprazolam); and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
• Mary Beth Phipps, 39, of the 900 block of Walnut Park Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Justin Glen Stallings, 37, of the 0 to 100 block of Colonial Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Jan. 10 session
Final sentencing
• Nicholas T. Mattingly, 26, of the 600 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. His sentence was suspended for two years, credited with 71 days served. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
Dismissal
• David James Wilson, 62, of the 700 block of James Garrard Drive, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia charges were dismissed without prejudice.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Jan. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Allie Mattingly, 24, of the 2300 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued at greater than $500 but less than $10,000. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated five years.
Diversion
• Shamonti Denayi Wilson, 22, of Evansville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued at less than $500; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others), valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; and giving an officer a false name or identifying information. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
• Stephen D. Mayfield, 31, of the 100 block of Stockton Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree fleeing or evading police; and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Robert Dennis Haws, 21, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 729 South, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
• Samuel White, 26, of the 2500 block of West Eighth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO; and third-degree terroristic threatening. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Jan. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Zackary K. Boarman, 20, of Philpot, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Tracy Lynn Brown, 44, of the 900 block of Elsmere Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Kelly Ann Smith, 57, of the 100 block of Gilmour Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years.
• William T. House II, 36, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Diversion
• Curtis Dowell, 35, of the 2000 block of the East 17th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Jan. 13 session
Final sentencing
• Anthony Lee Dean, 45, of the 2500 block of Griffith Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); resisting arrest; and first-degree bail jumping. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
